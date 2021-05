Cheeky and Koukla’s story: These sweet sisters were brought to the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center when their owner became too ill to care for them. Cheeky, a brown tabby, is more introverted than silver tabby sister Koukla. While Cheeky likes a lap to sit in occasionally, Koukla is friendly and curious. Both cats enjoy relaxing in a cat tree, and they always welcome pets. They may take a little time to open up, but once they are comfortable, they’ll start exploring and enjoying being with you. Koukla and Cheeky are from the same litter and have lived together all their lives. They need to find a home where they can stay together. Dedicated Animal Welfare Group, the center’s nonprofit group, provided funds for senior blood panels and dentals.