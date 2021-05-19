newsbreak-logo
KING DAVID TACOS OPENS FIRST BRICK + MORTAR IN PROSPECT HEIGHTS

 20 hours ago

King David Tacos, New York’s designated breakfast taco company from Austin, TX native Liz Solomon Dwyer, debuts its first brick + mortar location in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights at 611 Bergen St (www.kingdavidtacos.com; 929.367.8226). Alongside its classic selection of popular breakfast tacos at carts and cafes across the city, KDT’s menu expands to include all-day offerings of lunch-inspired Breakfast Tacos, its signature Queso, all-new Nachos and a larger beverage program.

