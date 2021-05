Since strawberry and lemon is such a perfect combination, I thought pairing them together in a posset would an ideal way to show them off, and it was, but I needed to come up with a better, more enticing name. Very few people know what a posset is, so I decided to "re-brand" it, as we say in the business, and call it a Strawberry Dream. Everybody knows what those are, and after trying this, I think you'll agree it work.