Column: Jon Lester changed the culture of the Chicago Cubs and helped deliver a World Series. Can fans enjoy a 2021 team that may be average at best?

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fnc83_0a54l0Sk00
Washington Nationals pitcher Jon Lester gives a "thumbs up" to fans before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday May 18, 2021. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

When crediting Jon Lester on Monday for changing the perception of the Chicago Cubs organization, Anthony Rizzo briefly mentioned the current state of affairs on the North Side.

“He’s a big reason why this franchise turned into a winning franchise and why you guys are writing, ‘Why are we not as good as we should be?’ ” Rizzo said. “That reason is because of Jon Lester and how he changed the culture, along with a number of other things.”

That culture change meant higher expectations for the Cubs, an organization whose billionaire owners have maximized revenue streams over the last decade with video boards, wall-to-wall advertisements, real estate ventures and even its own TV network.

So why aren’t the Cubs as good as they should be? Or should we consider this as good as it gets after one of the longer runs of contender status in Cubs history?

Rizzo, who was out of the starting lineup Wednesday with lower back pain, is the only player left from the start of the Cubs rebuild in 2012. He has seen what it’s like going from the bottom to the top and then down again, and he hopes to keep the Cubs relevant before the July trade deadline, which could be a turning point in the direction of the franchise with Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez all in their walk years.

The 2021 Cubs are far from rock bottom of course, and they had won three straight to go back over .500 before Wednesday’s made-for-October matchup between Cy Young winners Jake Arrieta and Max Scherzer.

With more than four months to establish an identity, they’ll get a chance to compare themselves with the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.

The Cubs offense has been trending in the right direction since its awful first two weeks, providing hope the worst is behind them. Since April 17, when the Cubs were hitting .166 and averaging 2.6 runs per game, they’ve batted .268 and averaged 5.6 runs.

Joc Pederson, who led off Wednesday, has hit .390 since returning from the injured list, and Nico Hoerner’s call-up from Triple-A Iowa also helped stabilize a lineup that Bryant carried for a while.

“Our whole lineup has done a nice job of grinding at-bats,” Ross said, before reeling off the names of grinder-type players, including Hoerner, Matt Duffy and Eric Sogard.

“When the superstars hit, it just magnifies our success,” Ross said, “but the real lineup as a whole is what I’ve noticed in our success.”

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs designated catcher Tony Wolters for assignment and called up catcher P.J. Higgins from Iowa to make his major-league debut. Ross has leaned heavily on Willson Contreras, so it would be a plus for him to have a decent-hitting backup and be able to rest Contreras more often. Ross referred to Higgins as “the kind of player you could fall in love with,” so we’ll see if his matchmaking skills are on par with his dancing skills.

As homecoming week continued Wednesday with the return of Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Starlin Castro and Nationals manager Dave Martinez, the old vibe was returning to Wrigley Field after the angst from April’s stutter start.

Can Cubs fans return to the days when they could enjoy a season of baseball no matter whether the team was good, bad or ugly? Or has the culture change that Lester kick-started forever altered expectations and enjoyment level?

Back when the Boston Red Sox were in decline in 2011 after championship seasons in 2004 and 2007, third baseman Kevin Youkilis was asked if the fans were more forgiving after two championships.

“The fan base has changed from the ticket prices,” Youkilis said. “It’s harder for people to afford to come. But forgiving? You’re not going to find anyone forgiving in this town. There are some, but the ones that were hardcore then will still get on guys.”

Youkilis turned to a grizzled clubhouse equipment manager and asked if Red Sox fans had ever been forgiving.

“I think they gave them a month off in April of ’05,” the clubbie replied. “I think then they were happy.”

It was 10 years ago Thursday that Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts and President Crane Kenney made a trip to Boston for the first Cubs-Red Sox series at Fenway Park since the 1918 World Series. The two were doing homework for potential renovations at Wrigley, and Kenney even caught a Red Sox home run ball that bounced off a Volvo sign in the Green Monster seats in left field.

The Cubs lost 15-5 to the Red Sox, with Lester getting the win. Five months later, Ricketts made a much bigger catch, reeling in Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein as his new president of baseball operations. One of the first moves of Epstein’s rebuild was acquiring Rizzo from the San Diego Padres that winter, and his most important was signing Lester three years later.

Time flies in baseball, and the only constant is change.

Chicago, IL
