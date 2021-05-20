newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

St. Paul man killed in crash on Interstate 35 in northern Iowa

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 16 hours ago
Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A 26-year-old St. Paul man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in northern Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Mohamud Mohamud was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near mile marker 203 when he left the roadway, struck cable barriers and then collided with concrete bridge pillars.

The State Patrol said it is unknown what caused him to leave the roadway.

The crash happened in Worth County, which is located along the Minnesota-Iowa border, just south of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

No further information has been released.

