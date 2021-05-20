Greek-American Director Lazarus Lazarides on His Film "Butterfly"
NEW YORK – Greek-American director Lazarus Lazarides spoke with The National Herald about his award-winning short film, Butterfly. Lazarides wrote, directed, and produced the film which has been selected to open the Queer Stories retrospective on May 21 at the Maryland Film Festival (MFF), one of the most respected and ambitious showcases of American independent films.Butterfly was selected among 2,000 film submissions for the MFF which has screened movies by great directors including Gaspar Noe, Kathryn Bigelow, and Barry Jenkins. Butterfly will be available through the MFF...www.thenationalherald.com