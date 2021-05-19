newsbreak-logo
Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19,

WDBO
WDBO
CHICAGO — (AP) — An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs and neither was available off the bench.

The Nationals placed right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the game. Righties Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espina were activated from Washington’s taxi squad.

When either affected player might return is unclear. Martinez thought the vaccinated player, who he said “feels fine,” might be available in a few days. The unvaccinated player may need to quarantine.

Washington players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

MLBMLB

Nats value Rainey, despite inconsistency

WASHINGTON -- The numbers from Tanner Rainey’s fourth Major League season paint the picture of 10 up-and-down relief appearances. There were the two runs allowed in each of his first two outings, followed by three scoreless calls from the bullpen, another two-run outing followed by a trio of scoreless appearances, and then a grand slam allowed to Braves starter Huascar Ynoa on Tuesday.
MLBNorristown Times Herald

Phillies Notebook: Girardi-Segura spat overshadows another shaky loss

Joe Girardi was reared and played baseball in and around Chicago, played in New York for years, managed in New York for years. He also served on the other side of the interview game as a broadcaster. He comes across as every bit of the smart, nice guy ex-jock that...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated for extended bullpen

Strasburg (shoulder) will throw approximately 55 pitches in an extended bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw 75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, and manager Dave Martinez said that Tuesday's throwing session could help the team determine whether the right-hander will be able to start Friday against the Orioles. Strasburg felt good after his rehab outing Sunday and should take Erick Fedde's place in the rotation once he's cleared to return.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers trade target: Shortstop Trea Turner

Trea Turner has never been an All-Star. His name is rarely invoked during discussions of the game’s elite. But make no mistake, he is one of the best players in baseball. The Detroit Tigers are desperate for a shortstop. Fans hope they can jump into the fray this off-season and come out with one of the game’s top shortstops, but the competition will be stiff. And the club seems to have given up hope Willi Castro can do the job.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner is not underrated ... according to his manager

Offensively, Trea Turner had a big (.335/.394/.588 big) 2020 campaign at the plate, finishing up ranked first across the line amongst MLB shortstops. Turner ended up at 2.7 fWAR overall in the 60-game season, behind only Fernando Tatís, Jr. (2.9) amongst big league shortstops, with his 12 home runs third-most in the majors, his 46 runs scored third, his 12 stolen bases fourth, and his 158 wRC+ tops.
MLBWashington Post

After a tumultuous month, Jon Lester may finally be close to making his Nationals debut

DUNEDIN, Fla. — At long last, about a month later than expected, Jon Lester could be close to his debut with the Washington Nationals. Could is still a necessary qualifier because the Nationals have yet to determine whether Lester’s next appearance will be at the alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va., or on a major league mound. But the latter is a possibility heading into a weekend series with the Miami Marlins.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs deal Sox can’t refuse: Bryant would be MVP move

Hey, Rick Hahn, you won’t believe the deal the Cubs have for you. High-performance center fielder broke down? Don’t know when you’ll get your left fielder started again?. Come on down to Jed’s Used WAR Emporium and check out the hottest running MVP model on the lot before the July sales season gets started.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Bucs claim INF off waivers from Cubs, DFA Stokes Jr.

The Pirates have claimed an infielder off waiver from the Chicago Cubs and have designated Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment. The Bucs have picked up 29-year-old switch hitter Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas went 3 for 21 in nine games with the Cubs this season before being DFA’ed by Chicago, making three...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Evan Longoria’s Wife Is Hot; Why Was Tom Brady Booed In San Francisco Today?

For those of you who don’t know, Evan Longoria is a third baseman for the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball (MLB). He previously played in MLB for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008 through 2017. Longoria is well known for his acrobatic defense, winning three Gold Gloves at third base, in 2009, 2010, and 2017. Longoria owns many Rays franchise records, including the career records for games played, home runs, RBIs, and Wins Above Replacement.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Insane brawl takes place outside Dodger Stadium in bad look for security

How has Dodger Stadium been the breeding ground for brawls over the years?. Sports fans usually label NFL games as the setting for angry men and women throwing fisticuffs. But Los Angeles Dodgers supporters have been involved in their fair share of physical altercations, which would make you think the team would beef up their security, or at last hire better employees to fill the various roles.