Orangeburg, SC

OCA graduation Thursday

By Special to The T&D
Times and Democrat
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe graduation ceremony for Orangeburg Christian Academy will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the school's auditorium. The speaker for the ceremony is the Rev. Edward Ashley Howell. The valedictorian is Malachi Waymer and the salutatorian is Logan Proveaux.

thetandd.com
Orangeburg, SC
Education
City
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Gardening for kids: SCSU 1890, OCSD partner for gardening initiative for students

Evidence of the positive effects of gardening on human well-being is stacking up as more researchers are looking into the ways that gardening benefits our social, emotional, and physical wellness. A new research grant funded by the SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, in partnership with the university’s counselor education program, will attempt to prove the benefits of gardening through a program designed for elementary school students. The program will be implemented at Mellichamp Elementary School in the Orangeburg County School District.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Group makes donation to CASA

The Rickenbacker Xcel Holiday Black Tie Gala organization recently helped the families at CASA Family Systems’ shelter spring into summer with the donation of gift bags on April 20. The organization said in a release that it has served South Carolina for 24 years by raising money for Alzheimer’s research.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Bishop Brown to be commemorated May 18

Bishop Ronald E. Brown, who passed away in May of 2019, was the presiding prelate, pastor and founder of the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple Inc. in Orangeburg. He was also the founder of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Deliverance Temple in Savannah, GA and the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of Miami, FL.
Times and Democrat

50th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Leola) Funchess celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15. The couple was married on Saturday, May 15, 1971 in Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Funchess retired from Still Walter Tool as a machinist. Mrs. Funchess retired from Husqvarna Lawn Products where she was a part of the...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

A 'higher calling': Special event honors nurses

The truth of that saying was evident in the local nurses honored at a Times and Democrat special event Wednesday night on the campus of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The nurses were featured in a special section of The T&D published May 9. The section and the event coincided with National Nurses Week.
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

DORA to hold ‘A Taste of the Market’

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association's “A Taste of the Market: A Farm to Table Dinner Experience" was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus, but will be returning this year. The “Taste of the Market” will be held Thursday, June 10 at the new Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell...
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Mind Gravy poets pay tribute to exhibit

Members of Mind Gravy, the spoken word poetry group, will offer tributes to “Paper and Steel,” the current exhibit in the Lusty Gallery at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. Mind Gravy’s founder, Al Black, along with poets Derek Berry, Omari Fox, Tamara Miles and singer/songwriter Lang Owens, will offer...
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

‘Meltdown in Dixie’ events planned

A free virtual community screening and discussion of the documentary film “Meltdown in Dixie” will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24. An in-person event is planned in June. Orangeburg native Emily Harrold’s film examines a restaurant owner's efforts to remove a Confederate flag flying in front of his Orangeburg business.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

FHC offers free mobile COVID testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg counties Monday, May 17 through Thursday, May 20. The sites are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to...
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Rev. Thomas J. Pearson Jr. --

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service celebrating the life of the Rev. Thomas J. Pearson Jr., 69, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road in Orangeburg. The service will be live-streamed on W. B. Crumel Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ coming to BlueBird stage

The Jr. Orangeburg Part-Time Players will bring “Mary Poppins Jr.” to the BlueBird Stage on July 29-Aug. 1. Auditions will be held 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Auditions are open to all youth 7 to 18 years of age. Please be prepared to sing a brief song and read from the script.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

‘Da’ Burg’ book signing Saturday

Orangeburg native and author Kevin A. Rasberry will hold a book-signing event for “Da' Burg – Orangeburg Black History.”. The 291-page book profiles 81 people, 23 places, two bands and one event. The book signing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Thee Matriarch,...
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

New youth program to provide summer, after-school enrichment

This summer, 30 children living in the Orangeburg area will have an opportunity to participate in a new youth program. The New City Freedom School is a part of the Children's Defense Fund Freedom School Program, which provides summer and after-school enrichment through a research-based and multicultural program model that supports K-12 scholars and their families.
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

OCSD has opportunity expand district's pre-K program

The Orangeburg County School District will be able to expand its pre-K program for the upcoming school year by eight additional teachers if it meets the state-stipulated 500 program applicants. "We are thrilled to have been allowed the opportunity to expand the number of students that we can serve through...
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Law enforcement agencies compete to donate blood

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Donald Rickenbaker of Orangeburg knows first hand the benefits of receiving blood from a donor following an accident that he says, changed his life. "I lost three and a half pints of blood," says Rickenbaker. "I had some friends donated blood, and I thought that was the greatest thing."
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Meet the 2021 T&D nursing honorees

The jobs of those caring for us are more challenging than ever, and for none more so than nurses, the health care professionals on the front line every day. Nurses are the heart of health care. During National Nurses Week, May 6-12, The Times and Democrat, along with sponsors, is honoring 10 outstanding nurses selected by a panel of judges from nominations received from readers. We’re also offering a special tribute to a deceased nurse whose service included years caring for those in jail at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, Arnita Frazier. The Presenting Sponsors are the Regional Medical Center and Claflin University. The Title Sponsor is Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The Supporting Sponsors are Grove Park Hospice and The Oaks. The Floral Sponsor is The Garden Gate Florist.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

NURSES 2021: Evelyn Pauling contributes goodness in the world

The nomination: Carrie Rivers believes that God brought an ICU team together in April 2020 that included Evelyn Pauling. She was told that Mrs. Pauling came out of retirement to work with the nurses at RMC during the coronavirus period, and took on the task of being her husband’s nurse.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

OCSD principals, counselors tour OCtech

Orangeburg County School District middle and high school principals and counselors had the opportunity to learn more about what Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has to offer students during a recent tour of the college. The program, held in the nursing building lecture hall, included a briefing on dual enrollment, Orangeburg Advanced...