The following is a roundup of summer camps and events for children and families this summer. To have a summer camp added email Jacy at jlewis@mrt.com. The Gathering Church’s Adventures program, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer at 3303 West Illinois Ave. There will be theme weeks with coordinating activities, for example -- video game week during which one of the days we will have the rolling video game trailer on site. The cost is $85 per week. Online: https://www.mygathering.church/adventures.html.