Jaleel White is saying that the Family Matters cast wasn’t exactly welcoming him with open arms. The star talked to TVOne’s Uncensored about his part in the wildly popular sitcom. People might not remember, but the show actually existed before Urkel ever appeared. Family Matters ran for about 11 episodes before their dorky neighbor became a fixture of the series. Well, the other cast members had no way of knowing that Urkelmania would sweep the United States. In fact, when most people think about the show now, White’s character is consistently at the top of the list. He became a pop-cultural mainstay and spawned merchandise. It’s all wild to think about in retrospect and the Urkel actor talks about that in more in the interview that appears on TVOne tomorrow. Check out what he had to say down below: