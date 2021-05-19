newsbreak-logo
THE PATIO AT THE CONTINUUM TO HOST AWARD-WINNING CHEF MICHAEL WHITE FOR THE SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL®

fb101.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences, announces its second year of participation in the 20th anniversary of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place May 20—23, 2021. South Florida’s iconic name in luxury living will be joining forces with one of today’s most acclaimed chefs as part of the festival’s official Intimate Dinner Series.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Italian Food#Wine Spirits#Food Drink#Wine Festival#Chef Michael White#Italian Wine#Capital One#New Yorkers#New York Business#Sicilian#Salsa Bagna Cauda#The Southern Glazer#Oregon Blonde Morel#Southern Glazer#Chef Michael White#Wine#Miami Beach#Regional Italian Cuisine#Dinner
