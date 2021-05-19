THE PATIO AT THE CONTINUUM TO HOST AWARD-WINNING CHEF MICHAEL WHITE FOR THE SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL®
Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences, announces its second year of participation in the 20th anniversary of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place May 20—23, 2021. South Florida’s iconic name in luxury living will be joining forces with one of today’s most acclaimed chefs as part of the festival’s official Intimate Dinner Series.www.fb101.com