THE PATIO AT THE CONTINUUM TO HOST AWARD-WINNING CHEF MICHAEL WHITE FOR THE SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL®

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. "Hook, Line, and Supper" (H&H Books), perhaps the most comprehensive guide to preparing and cooking fish and seafood, is now available from chef and author Hank Shaw. Shaw runs the James Beard Award-winning website Hunter Angler Gardener Cook and is a nationally known expert in wild foods ranging from wild edible plants and mushrooms to game and of course fish and seafood. "Hook, Line, and Supper" is Shaw’s fifth cookbook and its recipes, tips and techniques will become an indispensable resource for home cooks and anglers of all abilities as they seek ways to prepare fish and seafood in new and consistently delicious ways.