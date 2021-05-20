Burns Lions Club is bringing back Burns Day after a 5-year hiatus
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Burns Day, an event filled with family fun & joy that has been absent from the Burns community for half a decade. After many months of COVID which crippled the social aspects of a community, The Burns Lions Club which was founded in February of this year, want to give something back to the people of Burns and quench the absence of community fun. In order to achieve this goal, They reintroduced the once renowned 'Burns Day' Event.