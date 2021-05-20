newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burns, WY

Burns Lions Club is bringing back Burns Day after a 5-year hiatus

By Julian Seawright
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Burns Day, an event filled with family fun & joy that has been absent from the Burns community for half a decade. After many months of COVID which crippled the social aspects of a community, The Burns Lions Club which was founded in February of this year, want to give something back to the people of Burns and quench the absence of community fun. In order to achieve this goal, They reintroduced the once renowned ‘Burns Day’ Event.

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burns, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Food Trucks#Covid#The Burns Lions Club#Wyoming News Now#Burns Day#Games#Wyo#Joy#February#Fun Time#12 Years#Family Fun#Raffles#Charity Work#Live Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie County team ropers place in Casper

CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper. Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Laramie County, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

LCSD1 to offer summer music classes to students

CHEYENNE – Starting June 14 and continuing through July 22, Laramie County School District 1 will hold music lessons for students. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays for half an hour. Students going into fourth grade or older are encouraged to participate in classes...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Four LCSD1 students, one staff member test positive for COVID-19

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department informed Laramie County School District 1 officials that from Friday, May 7, through Thursday, May 13, four students and one staff members tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals were at the following locations:. Baggs Elementary. Central High. Freedom Elementary. Prairie Wind Elementary. Those...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Friday calendar 5-14-21

– Now through May 17, library hours. Enjoy visual stories and written works crafted by K-12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the building. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561. Knights of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Dinner.