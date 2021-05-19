newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ by apparent abuse: Affidavit

By KC Wildmoon
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDe53_0a54hnI800

An Indiana man has been arrested on child abuse charges after a 17-month-old boy died this week of blunt force trauma to the chest.

Aiden M. Clark had a fractured sternum and his “heart was ripped in half,” an arrest affidavit for Shaquille Rowe, 27, said, WANE reported. The toddler had a torn pericardium sac — a two-layered sac surrounding the heart and the large blood vessels that bring blood into and out of the heart — that caused a “massive amount of hemorrhaging,” according the affidavit.

The boy also suffered blunt force trauma to his midsection, a lacerated spleen, and excessive internal bleeding around his left kidney and pancreas.

The coroner’s office said the injuries were so severe that the boy likely died within five minutes of receiving them.

Rowe, who was charged Wednesday with battery to a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, was the only adult home with the boy on Monday when the incident took place. According to the affidavit, the child’s mother, Rowe’s girlfriend, left Aiden and another child with Rowe.

Rowe said he was in the bedroom playing video games and that he did so until the battery on his controller died and then watched a movie and decided to take a shower.

The affidavit says that Rowe told investigators that he was in the shower and heard crying. He found Aiden not breathing and began CPR, according to the affidavit, although later Rowe says Aiden’s breathing was “raspy.”

The affidavit says Rowe ran to a neighbor’s to call 911 and also notes that when Rowe called 911, a dispatcher overheard him saying, “Why did she leave me in the house like this?”

Fort Wayne Police found the boy on the floor when they arrived at about 12:30 p.m., and EMS noted bruising around the boy’s neck and chest, Fort Wayne NBC reported. By that time, the mother, Jasmine Clark, was also at the home, having been called by Rowe. She told police she had left Rowe with the children at about 10:45 a.m.

Aiden was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast:

[Featured image: Shaquille Rowe/Allen County Jail]

View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#True Crime#Toddler#Spleen#Cpr#The Boy#Internal Bleeding#Cpr#Ems#Fort Wayne Police#Man#Investigators#Blunt Force Trauma#Blood Vessels#Home#Hemorrhaging#Battery#Justice News#Wane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Family Friend Suspected of Inappropriate Relationship with 13-year-old Girl

Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Alexander Ray Diaz, 23, of the 1800 block of Rentfrow Avenue, is charged with one third-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact of a minor, two fourth-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one fourth-degree felony count of solicitation of a child using an electronic device.
Manchester, CTRegister Citizen

Mother charged in Manchester toddler's death

MANCHESTER — Police have charged a local mother in the death of her 3-year-old son in November. Alesha Cain, 30, faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, first-degree risk of injury to a minor and minor cruelty to persons, police said through a news release Saturday. She was arrested Friday on a warrant and is being held on $650,000 bond.
Ellicott City, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Mom shot by daughter has died from her injuries

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A woman who shot her mother last week is now facing murder charges after the woman died from her injuries. Howard County police expect that charges will be amended for a daughter accused of shooting her mother April 22 after investigators were notified that the victim has died as a result of her injuries. Samantha Marie Myers, 32, of Bethany Lane, who was initially charged with attempted murder, is now expected to have the charge amended to first-degree murder.
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

8-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death, Couple Arrested

Patrick Johnson and Crystal Johnson were arrested Tuesday. A California couple has been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death, police said. The police arrested Patrick Johnson, 49, the boy's legal guardian and his wife, Crystal Johnson, 47, Tuesday. They are accused of killing 8-year-old Jaeluv Smith.
Dallas, TXWBAL Radio

Toddler found dead on Dallas residential street in apparent murder

(DALLAS) -- Police are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler who was found dead on a Dallas street Saturday morning, authorities said. The boy, whose age and name have not been released, was discovered on Saddleridge Drive near Wood Homestead Drive, in a residential neighborhood in southwest Dallas. Officials...
Violent CrimesOrlando Sentinel

Self-described ‘witch’ faces murder charge in death of toddler's missing mother

Authorities have finally lodged a murder charge against the man they’ve suspected in the disappearance of still-missing mom Leila Cavett for months now. Shannon Ryan, the 40-year-old self-proclaimed witch who was implicated in Cavett’s disappearance, faces a second-degree murder charge in Hollywood. He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence in the case.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Father Having Affair With Daughter-In-Law Electrocutes Son To Death

A man from Aaskandra village was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly electrocuting his son. Police in the Jaisalmer, Rajasthan also apprehended the man’s daughter-in-law after she was found to have had a hand in committing the crime. The victim, identified as Heera Lal, was electrocuted to death by his father Mukesh Kumar and his wife Parle, while he was asleep.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio babysitter charged with abuse of toddler after parents place hidden camera

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After realizing something was wrong with their toddler, a Columbus family installed a hidden camera to keep an eye on the babysitter. Now, that babysitter is facing charges, accused of repeatedly hitting the child. The family’s attorney said the parents installed the camera when they noticed each...
Richmond, VANBC12

Slain mother, 3-month-old daughter laid to rest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the day before what would have been her first Mother’s Day, a Richmond woman was laid to rest alongside her baby daughter. A funeral was held Saturday for 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her three-month-old daughter, Neziah. Family members say all Hill ever wanted was to...