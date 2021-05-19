newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Zumbathon at Charlotte Ave. YMCA

cn2.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Come out to support the Upper Palmetto YMCA and dance the morning way with its annual Zumbathon at the Charlotte Ave. YMCA in Rock Hill. It is 5 dollars for members and 7 dollars for non members.

www.cn2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Rock Hill, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Dance#S C#Upper Palmetto Ymca#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCcharlottemagazine.com

Camping Group Brings Charlotte Kids to the Outdoors

Keith Cradle is a busy guy. The 46-year-old serves as director of youth and juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also on the boards of directors for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Charlotte Trail of History—along with seats on the Mint Museum Contemporary Art Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. It’s no wonder Cradle unplugs from Zoom and escapes on weekends, when the avid hiker and camper heads to one of the several state parks that surround Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Esther's Heart helps feed children across the Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Andrea King is the founder of Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry. "Most people in the community know me as Ms. Esther, but that's not my government name," King said. Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry comes from Esther in the Bible. "She went before the king without permission...
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Boiling Springs, NCgardner-webb.edu

Gardner-Webb Hosts 67th Academic Awards Day to Recognize Student Achievement

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence on the 67th Academic Awards Day. Winners of these awards exemplify the University’s core values of faith, service and leadership in their classrooms and communities. In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by...
Fort Mill, SCWCNC

Fort Mill's Matt Josa continues to chase costly Olympic dream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: To help off-set travel and training costs for local Olympics hopeful Matt Josa, visit here. The Queens University pool sits peaceful and pristine during the program's off-season. Except for one man's furious butterfly stroke. "I love the aspect of it basically being just me and...
Wbt.com

Duke Energy to move corporate headquarters to new plaza in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy announced Monday the 40-floor office tower plaza currently under construction in uptown Charlotte will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as metro tower, Duke Energy plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint. After a thorough review,...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.
wccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C — @WilsonsWorld previewed “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Uptown Charlotte, sharing how you can create art with local artists this week! You don’t need to be a professional or even an artist to be a part of Ignite Nite‎. The fun event brings you together with local artists, a mystery box of art supplies and your imagination to create your own works of art!
Charlotte, NCcorneliustoday.com

Gas still hit or miss in North Carolina, Lake Norman

May 17. Getting gasoline is still a hit of miss endeavor in Lake Norman and Charlotte, but it is getting better. More stations have gasoline more often, but North Carolina remains the epicenter of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown which ended last week. Locally, sources say police and fire vehicles are...
WBTV

Know anything about baseball cards to help this local mom?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone know about baseball cards? Asking on behalf of a mom to one of our amazing #MollysKids. Matthew Hobbs died of pediatric cancer many years ago. We’ve featured him multiple Septembers in a row, pointing out that pediatric cancer is NOT a new problem and there are local families who have been impacted for decades.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist + Deputy urinating outside NC funeral home caught on tape

Hi, Charlotte! Happy Monday. This is Kristen. Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now’s your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhood. Learn more about the tour here with CharlotteFive.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

UNCC grad breaks out of his comfort zone with photos of his community near Charlotte

Malik Norman just earned his degree in photography from UNC Charlotte, but his work had already gained local and national attention. His photographs have been shown at The Light Factory and in a juried show at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago that’s on view through July 4. He had a solo exhibition at UNCC’s Student Union Gallery and his images have been published in “Fraction,” an online photography magazine.