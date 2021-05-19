newsbreak-logo
City to install new signs, reduce uncontrolled intersections

merrillfotonews.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to residents’ requests and in the interest of increasing safety, Merrill Street Department crew is in the process of identifying and marking many of the City’s most dangerous uncontrolled intersections and plans to install new signs regulating those crossroads. Over the years, issues in residential areas have grown, as motorists do not take proper precautions and do not yield at unmarked intersections, leading to many traffic accidents and crashes with automobiles coming to rest on sidewalks and in front yards.

