Englewood, CO

Englewood thrift store dealing with hundreds of dollars of damage after break-in

By Ivan Rodriguez
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14u5cM_0a54h5jX00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thieves broke into an Englewood thrift shop about two weeks ago, stealing $75 in cash. But they left behind hundreds of dollars in damage and the struggling nonprofit is still picking up the pieces.

If you ask Johnna Davis why she still works full shifts inside her Englewood thrift shop, it’s an easy answer.

"I’m supposed to be retired, yes, but I guess it is because my daughter is so passionate and works hard and I enjoy it," said Davis.

Seven years ago, Davis and her daughter opened Soul Dog Rescue and Thrift Store. Over the several years they’ve helped many people in need, but their main mission is rescuing homeless dogs and cats.

The money they make at the thrift store makes their work possible.

"These animals are wonderful animals they just need some love and a home," said Davis.

But about two weeks ago, someone broke in through their back window and stole about $75 from their donation jar.

"It is a punch in the gut. They broke out the window and then on the inside they kicked in the wall," said Davis.

Leaving behind hundreds of dollars of damage in the process. Their security cameras weren’t working at the time but Englewood police say they’re still looking for the person responsible.

"We will gladly give you a shirt or a pair of pants or whatever you might need, but this is not the way to do it," said Davis.

A non-profit dedicated to supporting others is now in need of a helping hand.

"Anybody that loves dogs and cats and any kind of animal, you can’t take food from them and shelter, and that is exactly what they did," said Mary Benson, who came into the thrift store to shop.

"We’re all elderly so it is difficult to get volunteers and then when this happened it was kind of like, 'should we close up?' You know, how safe are we?" said Davis.

What does keep them going is the good work they know they’re doing for the animals and people in the community. A commitment no broken window will get in the way of.

If you would like to donate to help Johnna with repairs, click here and select “Help for Johnna Davis” under the drop down menu.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives . One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

