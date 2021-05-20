newsbreak-logo
Boulder, CO

Colorado Senate approves bill that allows local governments to regulate gun laws

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvU4g_0a54gban00

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Lawmakers are working on changing gun laws following the tragedy in Boulder.

On March 22 , a man opened fire in a Boulder King Soopers, killing ten people.

Weeks later, the Colorado Senate passed a bill that allows local governments to implement gun ownership laws that are stricter than current state laws.

Senate Bill 21-256 would allow cities to regulate the sales of guns and the rules for owning a gun and ammunition.

SB 21-256 also gives public universities the right to ban concealed carry while on campus.

However, local regulations would not be allowed to be less restrictive than state law.

The bill now heads to the Colorado House of Representatives for further consideration.

Learn more about the Local Regulation of Firearms bill here.

The post Colorado Senate approves bill that allows local governments to regulate gun laws appeared first on KRDO .

Colorado Springs, CO
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
