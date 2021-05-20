DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Lawmakers are working on changing gun laws following the tragedy in Boulder.

On March 22 , a man opened fire in a Boulder King Soopers, killing ten people.

Weeks later, the Colorado Senate passed a bill that allows local governments to implement gun ownership laws that are stricter than current state laws.

Senate Bill 21-256 would allow cities to regulate the sales of guns and the rules for owning a gun and ammunition.

SB 21-256 also gives public universities the right to ban concealed carry while on campus.

However, local regulations would not be allowed to be less restrictive than state law.

The bill now heads to the Colorado House of Representatives for further consideration.

Learn more about the Local Regulation of Firearms bill here.

The post Colorado Senate approves bill that allows local governments to regulate gun laws appeared first on KRDO .