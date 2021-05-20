Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crooks Gap, or 9 miles south of Jeffrey City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Jeffrey City around 630 PM MDT.