newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

weather.gov
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crooks Gap, or 9 miles south of Jeffrey City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Jeffrey City around 630 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeffrey City, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
County
Fremont County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Green Mountains#Rattlesnake#Weather Radar#Storm#Brief Heavy Rainfall#Doppler Radar#Ground Lightning#Mdt#Target Area#Severity#Frequent Cloud#Strike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sweetwater THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Elevated fire conditions, afternoon thunderstorms expected Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – Elevated fire conditions as well as afternoon thunderstorms are expected today, May 7, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Due to the forecast of. High temps, low humidity and wind are creating fire danger today especially in the southern portion of Fremont County. Afternoon...