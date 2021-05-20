newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Samira Wiley on Finally Reuniting With Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale

By Madison Feller
Elle
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for season 4 episode 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Vows” below. When Moira (Samira Wiley) first laid eyes on June (Elisabeth Moss) in this season of The Handmaid’s Tale, you could almost hear fans let out a long, collective scream. For much of season 4, we’ve watched Moira contend with her own guilt, grappling with the fact that she found a way to safety when June couldn’t. So when the two stumble into each other on the streets of Chicago, fate (or a heartstring-pulling writers’ room) seemed to be giving both characters a final chance at freedom.

www.elle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Samira Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Joy#Scream#Famous People#Finally Reuniting#Canadian#New Black#Fate#Congratulations#Writers#Subsequent Episodes#Lgbtq Characters#Scenes#Yearning#Queer People#Elle Com#Lake Ontario#Chicago#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

The Handmaid’s Tale

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Unpacks “Traumatizing” Abortion-Themed Episode. [This story contains mild spoilers from the fourth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fourth season.] “I’m honored to tell this part of the story,” says Madeline Brewer. The Handmaid’s Tale…. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss on Tragic Fates and Surprise Reveal in Season...
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Handmaid’s Tale’ Leaves Character’s Fate Hanging in Limbo

The Handmaid's Tale kicked off Season 4 with a high death toll, but that didn't stop the Hulu original series from possibly adding another mark to that tally in Wednesday’s new episode. In "Chicago," one character's fate was left hanging in the balance following a jaw-dropping midseason cliffhanger that left viewers in shock. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 5, "Chicago."
TV Seriesthedisinsider.com

The Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Breaks Records At Hulu

According to Deadline, the latest season premiere of Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale has become the streamer’s most-watched piece of original content ever. This, after just one week on the platform. Using the metrics offered by the third party application SambaTV, the outlet was able to conclude that most...
MusicPeople

How Old Is Mckenna Grace's Character in Handmaid's Tale? Actress Shares Why Her Age Is 'Important'

This post contains spoilers from season 4, episode 2 of The Handmaid's Tale. Mckenna Grace is speaking out on the importance of her age in her new Handmaid's Tale role. The 14-year-old actress plays Mrs. Esther Keyes, a cigarette-smoking "wife" to a commander. In the second episode of season 4, viewers learn that Esther has been repeatedly abused and is now seeking revenge on her abusers in Gilead, looking to rebel leader June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) as a sort of mother figure.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'The Handmaid's Tale': Inside Mckenna Grace's Shocking Debut in Season 4 (Exclusive)

After appearing on everything from Designated Survivor to Young Sheldon, Mckenna Grace makes a shocking debut as Mrs. Keyes, a 14-year-old wife of an aging commander who takes in June (Elisabeth Moss) in the first two episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4. Speaking with ET, Grace, as well as series creator Bruce Miller, opens up about her role this season and what’s to come for the young rebel.
TV SeriesElle

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Amanda Brugel on Why Everyone Underestimates Rita

Spoilers for season 4 episode 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Milk” below. When Rita (Amanda Brugel) steps off the plane and into Canada at the end of The Handmaid's Tale season 3, it’s one of the show’s rare moments of relief. Finally, a character who is good and kind—as we slowly but surely come to discover—makes it to safety. But with a two-year stretch before season 4, fans were left wondering: What will Rita do next?
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 4 recap: Milk

The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 4 returns this week after a three-episode premiere last week filled with tragedy, triumph, and neverending roadblocks. It didn’t take long for the series to return to its regularly scheduled doom and disaster, and this week’s episode, “Milk”, is no different. There was a momentary whiff...
Moviesgoldderby.com

Joseph Fiennes interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

“The oxygen is fast running out for Fred,” admits Joseph Fiennes about his character Fred Waterford on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and how a once powerful former Gilead commander now languishes as a political prisoner in Canada facing war crimes charges.” He’s got nowhere to hide and run. What we see in Fred is a man who will try to rationalize himself, but he is deeply cognizant and will have to look himself in the mirror and his actions. Will it change him, I don’t know. But it is certainly a new perspective for Fred this season,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with the Emmy nominated actor above.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Burton LeBlanc interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ makeup supervisor

“The pressure is always there from day one, because of those tight close-ups. The pressure is on!” admits Emmy-nominated makeup department head Burton LeBlanc about the specific challenges of working on a show like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which characters’ bruised and bloodied faces are frequently on display in harsh over-saturated light or in unforgiving closeups that require the makeup work to be believable and flawless.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

The Vast Majority of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Wasn't Actually Filmed in the U.S.

Fans of The Handmaid's Tale have watched, horrified, as June, Moira, Emily, Janine, and all the other enslaved Handmaids and Marthas have coped with (and escaped from) life in what used to be the United States. Except now, it's called the Republic of Gilead. The totalitarian and theocratic state has replaced the U.S after a coup advocating for "traditional values" overthrew the government and installed a new social order in response to a fertility crisis.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Madeline Brewer leaving The Handmaid’s Tale? Is Janine dead?

Is Madeline Brewer leaving The Handmaid’s Tale following season 4 episode 5? Is Janine dead and, if not, where in the world is she?. If you find yourself asking these questions, we more than understand based on that ending. Clearly, the producers of the Hulu series do want us freaking out on a number of different subjects. They left the fate of Janine hanging wide open after this episode; there were explosions in Chicago and while Moira did turn up out of the blue, her traveling companion was nowhere to be seen.