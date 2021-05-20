Samira Wiley on Finally Reuniting With Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale

“The oxygen is fast running out for Fred,” admits Joseph Fiennes about his character Fred Waterford on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and how a once powerful former Gilead commander now languishes as a political prisoner in Canada facing war crimes charges.” He’s got nowhere to hide and run. What we see in Fred is a man who will try to rationalize himself, but he is deeply cognizant and will have to look himself in the mirror and his actions. Will it change him, I don’t know. But it is certainly a new perspective for Fred this season,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with the Emmy nominated actor above.