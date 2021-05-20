Samira Wiley on Finally Reuniting With Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale
Spoilers for season 4 episode 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Vows” below. When Moira (Samira Wiley) first laid eyes on June (Elisabeth Moss) in this season of The Handmaid’s Tale, you could almost hear fans let out a long, collective scream. For much of season 4, we’ve watched Moira contend with her own guilt, grappling with the fact that she found a way to safety when June couldn’t. So when the two stumble into each other on the streets of Chicago, fate (or a heartstring-pulling writers’ room) seemed to be giving both characters a final chance at freedom.www.elle.com