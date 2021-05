Pac-12 Networks' Brian Webber takes a closer at all the action from No. 2 UCLA softball's doubleheader sweep over Stanford on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Bruins overpowered the Cardinal 9-0 in game one behind homers from Briana Perez and Delanie Wisz and five shutout innings from Megan Faraimo. Game two was tighter, with the game tied at one after four innings. But starting pitcher Rachel Garcia helped her own cause with a two-run shot in the fifth which was more than enough as the Bruins triumphed 3-1.