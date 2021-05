The NFL announced the workout schedules for every franchise on Thursday following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Here’s how things look for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie minicamp is the first activity we’ll get this offseason and we can expect all of this year’s draftees and UDFA’s to be in attendance. It’s also a great opportunity for the Eagles to host tryouts and potentially find some sleepers even deeper into the depths of the UDFA pool. This will take place between May 14-16.