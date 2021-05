2020 was an unusual year. We went in with high expectations, assuming we would build on our wins from 2018, protect our congressional seat, and flip seats toward breaking the Republican supermajority in the Utah House. Utah is not yet in a position to be the next Georgia or even the next Texas. We simply do not have the data or resources yet. Such a change will take years of serious organizing, reforms, and building on institutional knowledge. This does not mean all is lost. We had successes, even with our losses, in 2020.