Michael Cohen Dismisses Trump Trashing Him as a ‘Low Life’: This Guy Had ‘Multiple Affairs While His Wife Had Just Had a Child’
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen appeared on MSNBC Wednesday night and reacted to the ex-president attacking him as a “lying discredited low life.”. On Tuesday night, the New York attorney general’s office said in a statement, “We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment.”www.mediaite.com