Michael Cohen Dismisses Trump Trashing Him as a ‘Low Life’: This Guy Had ‘Multiple Affairs While His Wife Had Just Had a Child’

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m., federal agents executed search warrants at Rudy Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office, as part of an investigation into the former mayor’s dealings in Ukraine, which included trying to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden. As The New York Times noted, “while the warrants are not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Mr. Giuliani, their execution shows that the investigation has entered an aggressive new phase.” In order to obtain a search warrant, prosecutors must convince a judge they have “sufficient reason” to believe that (1) a crime was committed and (2) searching the premises will uncover evidence of said crime. To laypeople, Wednesday’s action sure seemed like indication Donald Trump’s personal attorney was very likely screwed, but were we jumping the gun? According to former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, not so much! “I concur that Rudy Giuliani is in deep trouble,” Bharara, who, from 2009 to 2017, ran the U.S. attorney’s office that is leading the Giuliani investigation, wrote on Twitter.