Crypto: faster, contactless and more secure than ever. Today, there are about 5,000 cryptocurrencies in the world, with bitcoin being the most well-known. The number of crypto wallets currently is a staggering 150 million. The popularity of cryptocurrencies is increasing worldwide, and more and more merchants are interested in offering cryptocurrencies as a payment option to their customers. Traditionally, cryptocurrencies were regarded as being too slow for merchants to accept. That started changing with the GoCrypto solution by the Eligma company for instant, secure and contactless payments with cryptocurrencies. GoCrypto’s home country, Slovenia, is a global leader in the number of brick-and-mortar locations accepting crypto, and the interest is soaring elsewhere as well.