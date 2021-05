Margielyn (Margie) Didal is a 21-year-old street skater from the Philippines. She started skating at just 12 years old, and recently made her mark on the skating world by winning gold at both the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, and finishing in third place at the Tampa Women's Open in early 2020. Now, she's ranked the 14th best women's street skateboarder in the world — and she's heading to the Tokyo Olympics to represent the Philippines. Didal was also recently featured in an episode of By Her Rules, an Olympic channel original series that profiles five woman athletes from five different countries. Here's what makes her feel powerful.