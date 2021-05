Two people are dead, and one is injured, after a bloody early-morning clash in Meriden, police said. Tania Roman, 41, died at the hospital, they said. Cornelius Nicholson, 38, of Center Street in Wallingford, died at the scene, which was Roman’s apartment at 76 Lincoln St. According to police, officers responded to Apt. 2N about 12:45 a.m. on a report of a violent altercation. When they ...