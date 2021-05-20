newsbreak-logo
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Tahoe's Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Cancelled

By South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association
 10 hours ago

May 19, 2021 (SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev.) – The Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority made the final decision Wednesday to cancel the 2021 Fourth of July "Lights on the Lake" fireworks display following months of careful discussion and consultation with area partners. The decision is focused on public safety concerns and...

