WWE

Details On AEW Receiving A Big Payday For New Deal With WarnerMedia, Reaction To The New Deal

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Dynamite officially launched on Wednesday nights in October of 2019, and since then there’s been a lot of talk about the company launching a second show. Today the new show was confirmed when it was announced that AEW Rampage will premiere on TNT on Friday, August 13th at 10 PM EST. The show will continue to air on Friday nights on TNT until both AEW Rampage and Dynamite move to TBS in 2022. After both shows move to TBS AEW content will continue to air on TNT in the form of four special supercard events which will take place annually.

stillrealtous.com
Person
Tony Khan
