Ten Gwinnett boys lacrosse players earn all-state honors
Ten Gwinnett boys lacrosse players earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association for the 2021 season. In Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA, Mill Creek’s Parker Emmett was first-team midfield, Buford’s Davis Peek was first-team defense and North Gwinnett’s Jackson Rogers was first-team FOGO. The second-team selections in the highest class included North Gwinnett’s Colin Davis at long stick middie, while Mill Creek’s Daunte Shaw made the third team in defense.www.gwinnettdailypost.com