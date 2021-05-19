Ten Gwinnett boys lacrosse players earn all-state honors

The 2021 GHSA Lacrosse season will conclude this Saturday at Denmark High School with a four-game lineup—starting with a Class A-5A championship double-header and concluding with the girls and boys Class 6A-7A finals. Blessed Trinity and Starr’s Mill open the action in the girls Class A-5A championship match. These two teams have won the four past state titles in the sports lower classification—with Starr’s Mill snapping the Titans’ bid for a four-peat in 2019. Both teams also carry five-game winning streaks into the finals and have only dropped two matches apiece this season—all of which occurred against Class 7A opponents. Blessed Trinity dispatched McIntosh and Walker by a combined 37-6 before its 14-8 win over Westminster in the semis. As for Starr’s Mill, the Panthers advanced past Stratford Academy (16-0), Fellowship Christian (20-12), Wesleyan (16-10) before a thrilling 12-11 semifinal win over Northview.