Currencies

Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Rise to Highest Levels of 2021: Why It Matters

By San Lee
bitcoinist.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Bitcoin extended its losses from the previous week, its inflows to cryptocurrency exchanges surged to the highest levels seen in a year — perhaps a telling sign that institutional and retail investors are liquidating their positions en-masse. According to on-chain analytics site Glassnode, crypto exchanges saw a net inflow...

bitcoinist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Exchange Rates#Investor Sentiment#Traders#Btc#Rsi#Bitcoin Payments#Net Inflows#Net Inflow Volume#Inflow Volumes#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#Outflow Volumes#Institutional Investors#Crypto Exchanges#Retail Investors#Steady Rates#Institutional Behavior#Massive Selling Pressure#Coins#Cold Storage Wallets
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall -CoinShares data

Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Outflows for bitcoin products and funds totaled $98 million, or 0.2% of total assets under management. For the year,...
Businesskitco.com

Gold SWOT: inflation expectations at highest level since 2006

This week spot gold closed at $1,843.43, up $12.19 per ounce, or 0.67%. Gold stocks, as measured by the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ended the week higher by 1.07%. However, the S&P/TSX Venture Index came in off 2.47%. The U.S. Trade-Weighted Dollar rose 0.10%. Strengths. The best performing precious...
Businessdecrypt.co

How Today’s Bitcoin Slump Compares to 2017 Bull Run Drawdown

Bitcoin is undergoing a “historically significant correction,” Glassnode argues today. This is in part because of inexperienced investors panic-selling, the firm says. But long-term investors aren’t bothered—and see it as an opportunity. Bitcoin’s latest price slump has got investors sweating. Do they have reason to worry? Not if you’re a...
Marketscryptoticker.io

Bitcoin Price Prediction – is BTC falling towards 42K?

The past crypto market crash was a harsh one, especially for Bitcoin. After breaching the 60K mark, many independent events led to the crash of Bitcoin, along with the whole cryptocurrency market. On top of that, Bitcoin’s market dominance is on the decline, currently around 40%. From a technical viewpoint, Bitcoin broke a major support area which might lead to a further decline. What will happen to the Bitcoin price?
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Price to Stagnate or Decrease Short-Term as Exchange Inflows Increase: Analyst

Bitcoin’s price is likely to continue suffering in the next few days as short-term investors have started to deposit more coins to exchanges. Bitcoin investors have started to deposit substantial amounts of their portions into exchanges, on-chain data shows. Consequently, a popular analyst expects the asset’s price to stay at current levels or, most probably, to keep dumping in the following days.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin Falls 10.38% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Bitcoin was trading at $43,167.0 by 05:32 (03:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The move downwards pushed Bitcoin's market cap down to $823.8B, or 40.11% of the total cryptocurrency...
Stocksvia.news

Alchemix (ALCX-USD) Cryptocurrency Went Down By Over 12% In The Last 6 Hours

Alchemix (ALCX-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 12.38% in the last 6 hours. At 01:55 EST on Monday, 17 May, Alchemix (ALCX-USD) is at $1,173.11. Currently, Alchemix (ALCX-USD) has 27529 Twitter followers. Volatility. Alchemix’s last week, last month’s, and last quarter’s current volatility was 1,081.16%, 1,081.16%, and 1,081.16%,...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

BTC Price Touches 3-Month Low after Musk Did Not Entirely Deny Tesla Plans to Sell Off Bitcoin Holdings

The recent Bitcoin losses began after Elon Musk shows concern about the coin’s environmental impact. The value of Bitcoin declined further after Elon Musk said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) did not precisely deny that the company could sell its Bitcoin holdings. In a tweet posted on the 17th of May, Musk said that “Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” not stating whether the company will never sell its Bitcoin holdings or not. At press time, Bitcoin is down 8.32% to $44,881.
Stocksinvezz.com

Has Tesla sold its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings?

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla could sell its Bitcoin holdings in the next quarter. Tesla chief is gradually showing a less interest in Bitcoin, but seems to throw more weight on DOGE adoption. Tesla suspended the acceptance of Bitcoin as payment for its products, leading to a fall in...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Is Bitcoin 'Melting' Or Has It Reached A Price Floor?

Bitcoin prices have been suffering lately, falling to almost $42,000 today and reaching their lowest in more than three months. The world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization dropped to as little as $42,102.35 this afternoon, according to CoinDesk data. At this point, the cryptocurrency was trading at its lowest...
StocksBenzinga

UBS, Fidelity Weigh In As Bitcoin Volatility Hits Highest Levels In A Year

What Happened: Bitcoin’s implied volatility spiked to a new high after the asset fell from $58,000 to $45,000 over the past week. The leading digital asset saw its price dip shortly after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk backtracked on his “pro-Bitcoin” stance, first announcing that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment and then suggesting that the company would sell its remaining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings.
Commodities & Futurefinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Address Moves 9,055 BTC amid Cryptocurrency Market Crash

Bitcoin whales are making some strong moves again amid price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Large BTC account transferred 9,055 Bitcoin yesterday after the world’s largest cryptocurrency lost nearly 20% of its value over the weekend. According to the latest data published by crypto analytics platform Whale Alert, the total...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Market Correction Liquidates over 300,000 Traders

The cryptocurrency market saw a correction of approximately 10% in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $43,000 for the first time since February 2021. The latest correction in cryptocurrency assets liquidated more than $2.4 billion worth of trading positions including $2 billion worth of long positions and $400 million worth of short positions.
MarketsInvestopedia

Why Fidelity Got Into Bitcoin

For Fidelity Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers, there was no need to explore the digital currency space. Nonetheless, in mid-October of 2018, Fidelity launched Fidelity Digital Assets, a limited liability corporation designed as a "full-service, enterprise-grade platform for securing, trading, and servicing investments in digital assets," according to the company's website. With this new branch, Fidelity entered into the digital currency game in a big way: Fidelity Digital Assets offers offline, cold storage custody solutions, trade execution, and other services for the cryptocurrency industry. Using its clout as a major financial services firm, Fidelity Digital Assets has stated its aim to help to provide financial institutions with "highly available, trusted, enterprise-grade services to store, transact, and service...digital asset investments." One question likely on the minds of many investors is why exactly Fidelity decided to launch this new company.