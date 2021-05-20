Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Rise to Highest Levels of 2021: Why It Matters

The recent Bitcoin losses began after Elon Musk shows concern about the coin’s environmental impact. The value of Bitcoin declined further after Elon Musk said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) did not precisely deny that the company could sell its Bitcoin holdings. In a tweet posted on the 17th of May, Musk said that “Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” not stating whether the company will never sell its Bitcoin holdings or not. At press time, Bitcoin is down 8.32% to $44,881.