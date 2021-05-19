newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Improving food, energy and water security in rural Alaska

By Erin Whitney, the MicroFEWs team
Anchorage Daily News
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFood, energy and water are all necessities. Even without a pandemic, rural Alaska faces high food prices and often limited selection in stores, high energy costs and interruptions to water service or no running water at all. The systems for producing and distributing food, energy and water are interrelated but are usually managed separately. All of them are also affected by transportation, government policies, weather conditions and more. With all of this in mind, what can be done to improve food, energy and water security in rural Alaska?

www.adn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
Anchorage, AK
Industry
Anchorage, AK
Business
Local
Alaska Business
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Alaska Anchorage#Water Security#Food Security#Energy Systems#Rural Communities#Water Service#Energy Costs#U S Transportation#The University Of Alaska#Nature Sustainability#Pce#The U S Postal Service#Newtok#Mertarvik#Tuluksak#Alaskans#Anchorage Daily News#Rural Alaska#Rural Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

TAZLINA, Alaska — Catholic missionaries first started venturing into Alaskan territory in the late 19th century, not long after Russia sold the land to the United States for two cents per acre. The Catholic Church built missions and churches, and in the 1950s, bought land in the Copper River Valley...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Democrat-Herald

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than half have received at least one dose, state public health officials said. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that 46.9% of state residents had received...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. “Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
kinyradio.com

Arbor day in Alaska

Since 1872 Arbor Day has been the day in the year to plant trees, educate children and adults about the importance of trees, and recognize the important role trees play. In Alaska, Arbor Day is celebrated on the third Monday of May. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently signed a proclamation inviting...
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska’s infrastructure benefits from university research

Alaskans are tough people, and it turns out we’re tough on our infrastructure, too. The 2017 report card for American infrastructure made several recommendations for improvement ranging from replacing aging structures with innovative, resilient solutions to prioritizing regular maintenance. Every Alaskan uses our transportation infrastructure to take their kids to...
houstonpublicmedia.org

As Lumber Prices Climb, DIYers Cut Out The Middle Man And Mill Their Own

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Hans Dow built his own sawmill and began milling his own boards after lumber prices skyrocketed over the past year. // Emily Schwing for NPR. The price of lumber has more than doubled over the past year, and economists warn that things might stay this way for a while. That's why people like Hans Dow are getting crafty.
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
Posted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
US News and World Report

Alaska Governor Declares Disaster for Area After Flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
Juneau Empire

It’s all downhill: Looking at hydropower in Southeast Alaska

Juneau’s power comes from its hydroelectric power stations here in town, but it’s far from the only community in Southeast Alaska that derives its energy from water running downslope. The region contains the majority of all hydropower projects in the state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry encourages folks to celebrate the day by Planting a tree, Taking a stroll through the woods, Start recycling paperproducts, or just do an activity of your choosing to celebrate. Kenai, Alaska (AP) — Alaska public health officials say nearly half of...
alaskapublic.org

A rental car shortage is forcing some travelers to reconsider their trips to Alaska

John Nguyen lives in Dallas, and he wants to visit Alaska in July. So he booked his flight to Anchorage. Then, last week, he went looking for a rental car on Expedia.com. “I type in my dates and whatever, they just show me all of the cars available for each company,” said Nguyen. “There’s like none right now.”
ktoo.org

Alaska seafood processors expect higher costs, possible market growth in 2021

Alaska’s seafood industry has a lot of moving parts. There are the fishermen, the processors, the market — as well as the fish themselves. By all accounts, the pandemic has been hard on the processors. Last year, they spent about $70 million in mitigation measures and responding to the pandemic. But this year it’s expected to be even more. Over $100 million.
Anchorage Daily News

To get Alaska’s economy back in gear, let’s work on its outdoor infrastructure

The pandemic has brought some truths about Alaska’s outdoor recreation sector into high relief and makes the case for greater state investment in the state’s $2.2 billion outdoor recreation economy. As elected leaders consider how to kickstart the recovery, outdoor recreation provides a way forward. Public lands are to the...