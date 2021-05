The Phoenix Suns were founded in 1968, and their simple nickname has a very simple reason. The Phoenix Suns nickname history stretches back 53 years to when the team was first introduced into the NBA. In the 1968-69 season, the Suns joined the NBA alongside the Milwaukee Bucks. At the time, the Suns were the first major professional sports franchise in the state of Arizona, and they remained the only one for nearly two decades, until the Cardinals of the NFL relocated from St. Louis to Arizona.