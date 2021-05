SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Simona de Silvestro is taking another shot at the Indy 500 and she's doing it with a team that's dominated by women. Peretta Autosport is a mostly female-run operation, with 70 percent of the race team made up by women. DeSilvestro, the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year in 2010, is trying to qualify for the 500 for the first time since 2015.