There are 35 cars, not 36, on the entry list for the 105th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway later this month. With the confirmation of Top Gun Racing’s IndyCar debut with RC Enerson behind the wheel of the #75 Chevrolet for the 105th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it looked as though this year’s running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” would see 36 cars attempt to qualify for the 33 spots on the starting grid.