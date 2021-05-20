newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

It's Just Lovely Playing Days Gone On PC

By Luke Plunkett
Kotaku
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving never played the game on PS4, I settled in with Days Gone on my PC this week and found myself pleasantly surprised. Not necessarily with the game itself; it does some fun survival stuff and the zombie horde system is very cool, but I also hate everyone in it and am mystified how a 2019 PS4 game could also feel so much like a 2003 Xbox game.

kotaku.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Gone#Video Game#Pc Game#Ps4#Single Track#Digital Foundry#Fun#The Game#Pc Specific Improvements#Feature#This Week#Track Record#Horizon#Line#Tsushima Release
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamesvg247.com

Days Gone PC won’t support DLSS or ray tracing

Days Gone is coming to PC next week, and ahead of Sony launching yet another PlayStation game on the platform, it’s confirmed what you can and can’t expect from the port. In anticipation of Days Game’s launch on PC, Bend Studio has published a short blog that reveals what you can expect from the title when it lands on May 18.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are some brand new PC screenshots from Days Gone

Bend Studio has released some brand new screenshots from the upcoming PC version of Days Gone. These screenshots will give you an idea of what you can expect, graphically, from the Days Gone PC. Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set two years after a devastating global pandemic. In...
Video GamesKotaku

The Week In Games: Days Gone Rides Onto The PC

Watch out! Not-zombies are running from off the PS4 to attack some local bikers in Days Gone, which releases on PC later this week. I imagine most of you are still neck-deep in Mass Effect and Resident Evil, which is fine. This week is fairly quiet. Nothing too big. I know some folks are pumped about the Days Gone port. I’m excited, but not because I want to play it again. I’m hoping folks create some weird or silly mods for it.
RecipesDestructoid

Grindstone is finally coming to PC, but it's just on the Epic Games Store

The PC version will have all content updates, including the just-released Fortune Grind. Grindstone just won't stop, and with more platforms still to hit, that's for the best. Capybara is updating its monster-mashing puzzle game on Nintendo Switch and iOS today — the Fortune Grind update is out now — and the team is also releasing a PC version of Grindstone on May 20, 2021.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 28 minutes of PC gameplay footage from Days Gone

Gamespot has shared a new video, showing 28 minutes of gameplay footage from the PC version of Days Gone. In order to capture this video, Gamespot used an NVIDIA GeForce 2080Ti with an Intel I9-9900K CPU and 32GB of RAM. Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set two years...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Days Gone Refuels with Nearly Half an Hour of PC Gameplay

Ahead of its PC port next week, various outlets are beginning to lift the lid on what Days Gone plays and looks like on the personal computer. That's probably a good idea since the response from the hardcore crowd to Sony's PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn was a little all over the place. Therefore, GameSpot has posted 28 minutes of Days Gone gameplay captured directly from a PC, featuring cutscenes and sequences early in the game.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Post Apocalyptical Days Gone PC Details Revealed

Days Gone released on the PS4 in 2019 as a survival game set in post-apocalyptic Oregon where Deacon St. John, a former outlaw, explores an open world in attempt to rediscover his wife, who may just be alive. Days Gone is a third-person adventure game where players would use various firearms, weapons and stealth tactics to navigate the world against hostile humans and Freakers, or cannibal creatures and of course, use Deacon’s iconic motorcycle as the main mode of transport. Days Gone was given mixed reviews by critics and fans alike due to its technical issues and lack of proper character development as well as other nagging issues. However, Sony announced that Days Gone would release on PC on May 18th, 2021 and is set to be available on both the Steam Store and Epic Games Store.
Video GamesSanta Clarita Radio

Brawl Stars Brawlers Beginners Guide And Play It On PC

Complete beginner’s guide for anyone who just started playing brawl stars and is looking to quickly get better at the game and even if you’ve been playing for a while some of the tips and strategies could still be new to you or it could just be a good refresher. so everyone can definitely gain something from this article.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Bless Unleashed’s final PC beta has begun, and yes you can play right now

If you’ve got a Steam account and played an older version of Bless (ahem), you might have noticed that your account has been flagged for PC Bless Unleashed beta access on the platform. Go on and check because that final beta begins today and runs the whole weekend, open to everyone with a Steam account and the ability to click things; you just have to click “request access” on the game’s Steam page.
Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

Check Out 8 Minutes of Gone PC Ultrawide Gameplay

PlayStation’s Days Gone will be released for the PC on May 18th, 2021, and thanks to PlayStation, we’ve been able to get some early hands-on with the game. In our latest video, we decided to give everyone a look at Days Gone running on an ultrawide monitor @ 3440 x 1440. Yep, I heard you asking, and now you can check it out for yourself.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

First impressions: Bless Unleashed’s PC beta is just enough of an improvement over the original Bless

I’m not going to say I’ve had a great deal of time with the recent PC beta test of Bless Unleashed — that’s why this is called “first impressions” and not “final impressions,” and we don’t do fully final opinions on MMOs anyway. Even so, I feel as if I’ve had enough time in the game to get the general thrust of things, and I don’t think my impressions are too far removed from Eliot’s when he previewed the game at PAX East 2019. In short, this one is pretty decent, especially when compared to the original PC version of Bless Online that was shuttered.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

For Some Reason, I Can’t Stop Playing Days Gone

It might not be the best zombie game around, but it’ll keep you coming back for more. Ever since the gameplay reveal was shown for Days Gone at E3, I was at the edge of my seat waiting for the game to release. I know zombie games have been done to death (pun intended) but something about the snarling, graveling, ravenous undead chasing you to the ends of the earth to feast on your intestines like an exotic charcuterie board just gets me excited. Watching Days Gone protagonist Deacon Saint John desperately flee a dilapidated saw mill, doing everything he can to try to slow the tide of the never ending hoard, firing indiscriminately through the numbers clawing over themselves to tear him limb from limb, got my gamer hype set into overdrive. However, E3 demos are notoriously misleading, from Ubisoft’s Watchdogs to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, E3 versus reality tends to be pretty drastic. As such, I was able to temper my hype and wait patiently for more information on the game to come out. Delay after delay only confirmed my fears that maybe Days Gone wasn’t going to be my ultimate escape into a Freaker-filled post apocalyptic biker wasteland, and when it finally did hit store shelves in 2019, the initial reviews seconded my premature bias.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Days Gone PC Gameplay Footage Shared Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

Days Gone PC will be released next week as Sony's second big PlayStation game to be ported to the platform after Horizon: Zero Dawn. Ahead of the upcoming launch, scheduled for Tuesday, May 18th, Gamespot published almost half an hour of Days Gone PC gameplay on YouTube, captured at 4K resolution with the following specs: 2080 TI GPU, I9-9900K CPU, and 32 GB RAM. We've embedded it below.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Days Gone Releasing on PC in Less Than 24 Hours

Days Gone , a former PS4-exclusive title, will finally release on PC within 24 hours. The PC port of the game was announced back in February, after months of waiting, it’s finally here. This will be the second major first-party title by Sony to make its way to the master race. Check out 15-minutes Days Gone PC footage below:
Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

Days Gone PC Port Early Impressions

The once PlayStation 4 exclusive title, Days Gone, is headed to the PC on May 18th, 2021. Since we’ve released some early footage of the port, we’ve been asked a few questions regarding the game, so we’ve put together a short video and answering those questions. This includes controller support,...