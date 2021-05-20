It's Just Lovely Playing Days Gone On PC

It might not be the best zombie game around, but it’ll keep you coming back for more. Ever since the gameplay reveal was shown for Days Gone at E3, I was at the edge of my seat waiting for the game to release. I know zombie games have been done to death (pun intended) but something about the snarling, graveling, ravenous undead chasing you to the ends of the earth to feast on your intestines like an exotic charcuterie board just gets me excited. Watching Days Gone protagonist Deacon Saint John desperately flee a dilapidated saw mill, doing everything he can to try to slow the tide of the never ending hoard, firing indiscriminately through the numbers clawing over themselves to tear him limb from limb, got my gamer hype set into overdrive. However, E3 demos are notoriously misleading, from Ubisoft’s Watchdogs to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, E3 versus reality tends to be pretty drastic. As such, I was able to temper my hype and wait patiently for more information on the game to come out. Delay after delay only confirmed my fears that maybe Days Gone wasn’t going to be my ultimate escape into a Freaker-filled post apocalyptic biker wasteland, and when it finally did hit store shelves in 2019, the initial reviews seconded my premature bias.