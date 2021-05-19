Texas woman caring for murdered Cash Gernon recalls chilling kidnapping

A woman has been accused of shooting a mother in her home and then fleeing with the victim’s newborn twins, according to the Savannah Police Department.Angela Montgomery, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly abducted Matto and Lorenzo Rogers, who are six weeks old. An Amber Alert was issued by police after Ms Montgomery reportedly shot the twins’ mother, Gabrielle Rodgers, 23, around 10.20am local time and then left the home with the children in a white sedan. Ms Rodgers was found with a critical gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, according to local news station WTGS....