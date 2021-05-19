newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas woman caring for murdered Cash Gernon recalls chilling kidnapping

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas mom who cared for the 4-year-old boy found dead a Dallas street gave a tearful blow by blow of how the horrifying kidnapping unfolded, according to a report. Monica Sherrod, 35, the ex-girlfriend of little Cash Gernon’s father, invited a Daily Mail reporter into the bedroom where the tot was snatched from his bed in the dead of night, as his twin brother Carter slept by him — before reviewing chilling surveillance video of the abduction.

nypost.com
View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Toys#Twin Brother#Children Video#Home Video#Dallas Police#The Daily Mail#Bedroom#Biological Boys#Sobs#Weapon#Camera#March#Multiple Wounds#Grocery Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Witness Offers Chilling New Details About Pop Smoke Murder

A preliminary hearing Thursday (May 6) provided further insight into the murder of Pop Smoke, who was killed February 19, 2020, in Hollywood Hills, California. From the stand, Det. Christian Carrasco relayed the chaotic series of events that ended with the violent shooting death of a rising Brooklyn rapper, as told to him by a female witness to the crime.
Browning, MTDaily Inter Lake

Browning man admits kidnapping, strangling woman

A Browning man accused of kidnapping a woman and strangling her in two separate assaults in 2020 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation admitted to charges Thursday. Nash Devine Angel Ingraham, 19, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and to strangulation of a dating partner, according to acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.
Minneapolis, MNRegister Citizen

Two more indicted in kidnapping, murder of real estate agent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people have been indicted by a grand jury in Hennepin County in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent in 2019. Twenty-nine-year-old Elsa Segura, of Fridley, and 36-year-old Lyndon Wiggins were indicted Thursday on four counts of aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Woman accused of shooting Georgia mother and kidnapping her newborn twins

A woman has been accused of shooting a mother in her home and then fleeing with the victim’s newborn twins, according to the Savannah Police Department.Angela Montgomery, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly abducted Matto and Lorenzo Rogers, who are six weeks old. An Amber Alert was issued by police after Ms Montgomery reportedly shot the twins’ mother, Gabrielle Rodgers, 23, around 10.20am local time and then left the home with the children in a white sedan. Ms Rodgers was found with a critical gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, according to local news station WTGS....
Arizona StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 Arizona children dead; mother told police she was ‘hearing voices’

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona mother is facing two counts of first-degree murder after her young children were found dead in a Tempe apartment early Saturday morning. Sgt. Steve Carbajal with the Tempe Police Department told KPHO that a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Yui Inoue, flagged down an officer and led them to her Mill Avenue apartment, where authorities found the bodies of a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy with “obvious signs of physical trauma.
Albuquerque, NMKOB.com

14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 14-year-old was arrested for attacking a woman in Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office arrested Jovanny Rios at Ernie Pyle Middle School on the charges of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe he attacked a woman in her 20s at a park. BCSO...
Myrtle Beach, SCPosted by
SCDNReports

POS Carjacks, Kidnaps, and Kills Woman

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina --- Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart stated today that a Federal Grand Jury in Columbia returned a multiple-count indictment in connection with a kidnapping and carjacking that started in Horry County, continued into North Carolina, and culminated in a murder in Marion County.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

2nd Man Charged In Murder Of Dallas Rapper MO3 On I-35E

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A second person has been charged in the shooting death of Dallas rapper MO3 on Interstate-35E about five months ago. Devin Maurice Brown, 28, was indicted earlier this week on a murder charge for the Nov. 11, 2020, shooting of the rapper, whose real name was Melvin Noble.
Dallas, TXPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

DALLAS — (AP) — A man was arrested in the slaying of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said. Dallas police announced the arrest late Saturday night but have not yet released the man's name. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Trial to begin for murder of Ottumwa woman

KNOXVILLE — A jury has been selected as a Pella woman prepares to face trial on charges of first-degree murder in the death of an Ottumwa woman. Opening statements are expected Thursday morning followed by witness testimony, once jury selections have been completed. The work of dwindling down about 100 prospective jurors down to 12 and two alternatives ended Wednesday afternoon. There will be eight women and six men, with ages ranging from 20s and 70s, hear the case.
Norfolk, VADaily Press

Kidnapping rumor led to innocent man’s murder in Norfolk, prosecutor says

NORFOLK — Edward Gadsden thought he was saving a stranger from being kidnapped. Instead he shot and killed an innocent man. Gadsden, 56, admits he gunned down 48-year-old Christopher J. Hollandsworth last week in a bizarre series of events that led Norfolk police to charge him with second-degree murder and illegally using a gun. On Wednesday, he went to court to try to get a bond and get out of jail, but District Judge Joseph Lindsey denied him one.
Allen, TXfox4news.com

More details released in killing of Allen mother and daughter

ALLEN, Texas - Court documents reveal more about a man accused of killing his mother and sister in Collin County. Burak Hezar is charged with capital murder for the deaths of Isil Borat and Burcu Hezar. A search warrant affidavit states Borat’s husband returned to his Allen home from Seattle...
Texas StatePosted by
WGN TV

Man killed Texas student in her apartment after 2 dates, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man they believe is connected with the March death of 21-year-old student Natalia Monet Cox. Henry Watson, 24, is accused of killing Cox, a senior at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas, at 2:43 a.m. March 31 at the Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe Apartments in northwest Austin.