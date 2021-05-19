Texas woman caring for murdered Cash Gernon recalls chilling kidnapping
The Texas mom who cared for the 4-year-old boy found dead a Dallas street gave a tearful blow by blow of how the horrifying kidnapping unfolded, according to a report. Monica Sherrod, 35, the ex-girlfriend of little Cash Gernon’s father, invited a Daily Mail reporter into the bedroom where the tot was snatched from his bed in the dead of night, as his twin brother Carter slept by him — before reviewing chilling surveillance video of the abduction.nypost.com