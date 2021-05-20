Fairfield gym says it will use honor system for people not wearing masks while working out
With most COVID-19 rules now lifted, a gym in Fairfield says it will be using the honor system and not checking vaccination cards. The Edge says it's seen a steady increase of new members this past week, and that it's likely because of Gov. Ned Lamont choosing to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those fully vaccinated to unmask indoors and outdoors.connecticut.news12.com