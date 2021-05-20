newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield gym says it will use honor system for people not wearing masks while working out

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most COVID-19 rules now lifted, a gym in Fairfield says it will be using the honor system and not checking vaccination cards. The Edge says it's seen a steady increase of new members this past week, and that it's likely because of Gov. Ned Lamont choosing to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those fully vaccinated to unmask indoors and outdoors.

connecticut.news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Health
Fairfield, CT
Health
Fairfield, CT
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor System#Gyms#Cdc#The Mask#Cdc#Masks#Outdoors#Vaccination Cards#Disease Control#Businesses#Temperatures#Proof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Public Health
Related
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Register Citizen

Reigning Miss New Haven drops in Branford to prepare for Miss CT competition

BRANFORD — Among the hundreds of young women having their gowns fitted, lengthened, shortened or otherwise altered at Lucy’s Tailor this spring, there may well be a future Miss Connecticut, or even a Miss USA or Miss Universe, in their midst. Like many of those young women, Khadesia Walker, the...
Connecticut StateNew Britain Herald

CCSU reports zero new covid-19 cases

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University reported zero new covid-19 cases for the week of May 7 to 13. Griffin Health tested 538 residence students and staff for the week of May 3 to 9 and no one tested positive. Forty-four commuter students were also tested, and no one tested positive, according to the university’s daily covid-19 dashboard.
sheltonherald.com

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

New leadership at Greenwich-based nonprofit that meets 'demand for diapers'

GREENWICH — The local nonprofit Mothers for Others, the largest independent diaper bank in lower Fairfield County, announced that Elizabeth Cook Peyton is its new executive director. Mothers for Others supports underserved families by providing diapers and wipes for children from birth to age 3. Peyton has volunteered with Greenwich-based...
Fairfield, CTfairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

I am very encouraged to see that as more residents get vaccinated, Fairfield has officially moved out of the red and orange categories and into the yellow category. (5-9 cases per 100,000), with our COVID-19 cases. This is the the third week in a row Fairfield has experienced a reduction in our case rate, allowing us to begin returning to normal life.