Depending on their income, Chapter 13 gives families either three or five years to make income-based catch-up payments. Even before coronavirus hit, many families were living on the razor’s edge. Now, and especially once COVID-19 financial assistance programs lapse, the situation is even worse in many households. Roughly 90 percent of Americans report feeling significant financial stress. As their financial prospects become bleaker, and debt collectors become more aggressive, an increasing number of these families will be considering bankruptcy in 2021.