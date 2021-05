This 131-year-old condo in downtown Grand Junction has a beautiful skylight in the kitchen. Here's a look inside of the condo built in 1890 with a rooftop patio. We've found yet another gorgeous condo for sale in the heart of downtown Grand Junction. And just like the last one, this condo was also built in 1890. Take a look at the two-bedroom condo for sale on 4th Street in downtown Grand Junction.