Framingham's Woodrow Wilson School renamed to honor historic Harmony Grove
FRAMINGHAM — Woodrow Wilson Elementary School will be renamed to honor an historic local area that hosted anti-slavery and suffragist rallies. On Wednesday, School Committee members voted unanimously for the new name Harmony Grove Elementary School – A Global Academy. The move follows a student-led petition with 1,500 signatures last summer pushing for school officials to remove Wilson's name from the school, citing racist policies during his presidency.www.metrowestdailynews.com