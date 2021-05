Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says he wouldn’t have hired a person to run the Illinois Veterans Department if he knew then what he knows now. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs released a scathing report on the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home that took the lives of 36 people. Pritzker says new acting director Terry Prince and IDVA have begun taking corrective actions at the facility. Pritzker said he called for the report and investigation at the LaSalle home because he felt that the citizens of the state deserved to know what happened.