newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'Starfield' now expected to be Xbox, PC exclusive

NW Florida Daily News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Microsoft acquired Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media in March of this year for $7.5 billion, the biggest question has been what the purchase means for the future of Bethesda's future games on other platforms. In the past, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has said that Bethesda...

www.nwfdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Xbox Gamers#Pc Games#Bethesda Softworks#Zenimax Media#Venture Beat#Sci Fi#Psvr#Lucasfilm Games#Indy#Dustrag316#Exclusive#Microsoft Buying Bethesda#Microsoft Sources#Upcoming Bethesda Games#Games Today#Twitch Shooters#Marvel#January#The Elder Scrolls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
SONY
News Break
MLB
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus PS4, PS5 Free Games June 2021 Predictions

PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus June 2021 – What will be the PS Plus June 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Phil Spencer reportedly still wants xCloud on other consoles

In an email acquired as part of the ongoing Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit, it looks like Phil Spencer’s plans to get xCloud on other consoles aren’t dead yet. The email, from August of last year to Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, which was picked up by video games industry analyst Benji Sales, shows a number of plans in the works at the time, such as recently introduced “F2P outside of Gold.”
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village Stutter Fix: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Players of the latest Resident Evil title have reported some extreme FPS drops and stuttering on all platforms, but is there a Resident Evil Village stutter fix on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox consoles? The Resident Evil Village stuttering was first noticed by fans in the demo, as during the fight with vampire lady Alcina Dimitrescu and her swarm of bugs the game would suffer noticeable slowdown even on a PS5. Unfortunately, this seems to have been brought over to the main game too, but here’s a potential fix for the problem.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Blazing Beaks Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Roguelite - where too much greediness can be fatal. A colorful world with armed birds blazing their way through piles of mutants, monsters and creepy creatures. Lots of mysteries to unravel, secrets to discover and levels to explore. GAME MODES Story mode (1-2 local players): An explosive adventure where you’ll find yourself fighting invaders and searching for the origin of evil. There’s an endless onslaught of enemies for you to shoot, blast, zap and disintegrate every which way. A cute and charming world with challenging levels full of surprises. ● Normal: Procedurally generated levels where every single playthrough is a unique experience. ● Seeded: You can set your seed and play the same levels. ● Daily: Compete with other players in a newly generated run every day. ● Challenges: Try to beat various twisted challenges. Tournament mode (2-4 local players): A battle experience where you compete with your friends to find out who's the real hero. ● Deathmatch: Everyone out for themselves. Last beak standing wins. ● One gun mode: Each player starts with the same randomly chosen weapon which cannot be changed for that round. ● Drop Hearts mode: A player drops some hearts when he is hurt and he or any other player can collect them. ● Skull keeper mode: Grab and keep the golden skull without losing it for a certain amount of time and all your opponents will lose 1 HP. ● Hunting mode: Each player starts with a spear. Once you throw it, you need to grab it before you can throw it again.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Series X|S Now Has The Original Xbox Animated Background

The original Xbox animation, with all of its neon-green-and-black vibes, has returned to the Xbox Series X|S. It's now been added to the current generation of Xbox consoles as a dynamic background. The new dynamic background is a much higher-resolution version of the laser-green orb, and it's a free addition...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Here’s how much Epic paid for Borderlands 3 exclusivity

One of the most controversial things Epic has done with the Epic Games Store involves signing exclusivity contracts with developers and publishers. These contracts make PC games exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a certain period of time, specifically keeping them off Steam – the most popular PC gaming store around. There have been a lot of notable Epic Games Store exclusives since the store launched, but one of the most notable was undoubtedly Borderlands 3.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Open Country Arrives June 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer FunLabs announced Open Country will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 3 for $14.99. Open Country is an arcade-style open-world hunting game delivering an accessible outdoor adventure for all players. For the first time, players can experience more of the game’s fishing, vehicular, and hiking elements, along with a more prominent showcase of the players’ Hunting Dog.
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic pushed Xbox chief to open free multiplayer just ahead of Apple Fortnite battle

Epic pushed Microsoft to open up its Xbox network for free multiplayer gaming just weeks before the Apple and Fortnite battle. In the weeks leading up to Epic Games’ decision to circumvent Apple’s 30 percent cut on Fortnite in-app purchases, CEO Tim Sweeney sent an email to Xbox chief Phil Spencer teasing something big and asking whether Microsoft could time free multiplayer with Fortnite season 14.
Video GamesComicBook

Original Xbox Dashboard Animation Now Live on Xbox Series X|S

A new dynamic background has been added for the Xbox Series X|S, and it's meant to evoke the dashboard animation of the original Xbox console. The new background was added as part of the system's latest update, and it's called "The Original." Whether you're an Xbox fan that's been with the brand since the beginning, or you're a newcomer that just happens to like the style, it's definitely an exciting new option! On social media, the new background seems to be a big hit with Xbox fans, and it seems like a lot of them will be switching from their current option to the new one, as a result.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Hood: Outlaws and Legends Game Pass: Is it available on Xbox and PC?

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is an ambitious new multiplayer heist game that takes place within the world of Robin Hood. The many gameplay and cinematic trailers have piqued players’ interest, and naturally, got the attention of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. But, is there a Hood: Outlaws and Legends Game Pass release date on the horizon? Here’s the latest for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC users with an active XGP subscription.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Hood: Outlaws and Legends out now on PC and consoles

Focus Home Interactive and developer Sumo Digital have announced the release of their multiplayer PvPvE heist game Hood: Outlaws and Legends on the Xbox and Playstation consoles and PC. Accompanying the release of this medieval multiplayer is a new trailer which you can enjoy below…. With Hood: Outlaws & Legends...
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Starfield' Release Date News Could Disappoint Many Fans

Bethesda has not yet revealed its specific release date. Many games are rumored to arrive this year, but it looks like "Starfield" is not going to be among them if the recent statement from a video games journalist is anything to go by. "Starfield," the new space-faring title from Bethesda,...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

MechWarrior 5 Coming to Xbox and More PC Retailers This Month

In 2019, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries came out on PC. Because of an exclusivity deal between Epic Games and Piranha Games, it is only available on the Epic Games Store. That will soon change though. Piranha Games has announced that MechWarrior 5 will soon be available not just on the Epic Games Store, but on Steam, GOG, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S later this month. On the same day, it will launch with the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC, which adds a ton of new content to the game.
Video GamesGhacks Technology News

How to access the old PlayStation Store to browse, download and buy games and DLC

Late last year, Sony announced that it would remove access to classic PlayStation games and add-ons from the official PlayStation Store. Systems affected were the Sony PlayStation 3, The PlayStation Vita, and the Sony PSP. Sony customers could not purchase games and add-ons for these systems anymore on the PlayStation Store, and Sony rolled out a new Store interface that did not list supported games or add-ons for these classic systems anymore.