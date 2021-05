In small towns, everyone knows everyone. People stop to chat on the street and young people exhaust their dating pools. A tiny community in Alaska takes standard “small town” vibes to a whole new level though. In Whittier, Alaska, almost the entire population of 318 year-round residents live under one roof. The apartment buildings—known as Begich Towers—went viral on TikTok when podcaster Olivia Snake (@livvontheedge) posted a video about the strange little town. People were fascinated—especially when Whittier resident Jenessa (@messy.nessy) stitched her own video to explain what life is really like in her hometown.