AUSTIN BISHOP: When nostalgia decides to punch you in the face, turn the other cheek
NOTE TO READERS: What follows is a column first published in The Meridian Star in July of 1985. I had been assigned to fly to Boston to write a series of stories on Meridian native Dennis ‘Oil Can’ Boyd who was having an outstanding season as a starting pitcher for the Red Sox. During the six days I spent in Massachusetts, I got the chance to get to know a true legend. It wasn’t a person, but a baseball park.www.meridianstar.com