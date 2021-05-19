newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Grand jury indicts Kent man, a registered sex offender, on 14 felony counts

tribuneledgernews.com
 21 hours ago

May 19—A grand jury has indicted a Kent man, a registered sex offender, on 14 felony counts in connection with allegations that he possessed child pornography. Tyler Williams, 29, is charged with five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all second-degree felonies, according to the indictment, which was filed on Thursday.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent Police#Sex Offender#Felonies#County Jail#Registered Sex Offenders#Grand Jury#Trial Court#Felony#Man#Court Records#Child Pornography#Plea#County Sheriff#Detectives#Gross Sexual Imposition#Judge Becky Doherty#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Jamestown, NYObserver

Federal grand jury indicts Jamestown man on meth charges

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 28-year-old Jun N. Martinez of Jamestown with narcotics conspiracy, possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a premises for drug use and distribution, and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where an individual under 18 was present and resided.
Politicsnolangroupmedia.com

Grand jury returns 31 counts

31 counts on various charges were returned last week by the Clay grand jury. -Paul White, 49, was indicted for wanton endangerment 1st and burglary 1st. On March 25, 2021, White allegedly threatened to kill Ashley White and “BW” and entered their residence armed with a deadly weapon. -Joseph Bowling,...
Sex Crimestribuneledgernews.com

Grand jury hands down indictments

May 17—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 7 and returned six Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. BRADLEY L. TRAYLOR, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2...
Calhoun County, TXVictoria Advocate

Calhoun County grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing toddler with pickup

A Calhoun County grand jury has chosen to not indict a Corpus Christi man accused of killing a toddler with his pickup in a Port Lavaca parking lot last year. The grand jury reached the decision on Wednesday after reviewing evidence from the Port Lavaca Police Department, information from the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office and testimony from witnesses, according to a news release from the district attorney announcing the decision.
Pulaski County, KYsomerset106.com

Grand Jury indicts man in 2019 Brumley murder case

Sheriff Greg Speck reports that on May 5, 2021, Lieutenant Bobby Jones, Commander of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division appeared before the Pulaski County Grand Jury in the case of the murder of Leanna Brumley who had gone missing in May of 2019. The Pulaski County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Gerald Avalon Hendricks, age 55, of Shady Grove Road in Science Hill, KY with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence surrounding the murder of Leanna Brumley.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Grand jury indicts man in Portland pot shop robbery, killing

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County district attorney announced Friday a grand jury has indicted a man for the alleged murder in a pot shop robbery. Prosecutors say that Daniel Mugisha shot and killed 44-year-old Michael Arthur while he was working behind the counter at Cured Green in North Portland in December 2020.
Violent CrimesWFMJ.com

Man on trial for allegedly abusing, murdering Mercer County teen

The roommate of a Mercer County father sentenced for starving and murdering his son is now on trial for his alleged part in the crime. Trial is underway in Mercer County Common Pleas Court for 30-year-old Paul Bacorn who is charged in connection with the death of 14-year old Antonio Gonzalez Jr.
Huntsville, ALHartselle Enquirer

Grand jury indicts two for armed robbery spree

A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment this past week against two Huntsville men accused of committing a string of armed robberies across north Alabama in 2019. According to the indictment, between August and October 2019, Terrence Warren Jackson, 43, and Deonte Marquish Eddins, 25, allegedly committed 11 armed robberies at businesses across north Alabama.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Man indicted for assault

A man has been charged with numerous felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and two Haywood County Sheriff’s deputies. Charles Wesley Justice, 39, was indicted by a Haywood County Grand Jury last Monday on charges related to the assaults. According to the indictments, Justice assaulted the female victim in the...
San Augustine County, TXKTRE

San Augustine grand jury indicts 2 for death of Nacogdoches man

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A San Augustine grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Nacogdoches man. The San Augustine County grand jury indicted David Whitehead and Bryan Johnson on capital murder charges on Wednesday for their roles in the April 4 death of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth, who was stabbed and shot.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Grand jury indicts city man in Boardman chase

YOUNGSTOWN — A former city man now locked up in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center was indicted Thursday on several charges after Boardman police said they chased him Dec. 8 and found a handgun in his vehicle. Marlan B. Everson, 50, was indicted on being a felon in possession of...
Multnomah County, ORkptv.com

Multnomah County grand jury indicts man for 2020 murder, robbery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a man for a December 2020 robbery of a marijuana dispensary and murder of an employee. In addition to charges of murder and robbery, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced multiple other charges against Daniel Mugisha. Mugisha is also charged with burglary in the first degree with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Queens, NYqchron.com

Alleged racist attacker indicted by grand jury

The man accused of verbally and physically accosting an Asian woman outside a Flushing bakery in February was indicted by a Queens County grand jury Monday, May 10. Patrick Mateo, 47, faces several charges, including hate crime and aggravated harassment. If convicted, he could spend the next year in jail.
Killeen, TXfox44news.com

UPDATE: Killeen homicide suspect indicted by Grand Jury

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The case of the shooting at the Crew Hooka Lounge in Killeen last February was presented to the Bell County Grand Jury on May 5 for review. After deliberation, an indictment was returned charging 21-year-old Gregory Ellis with Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence. No action was taken on the shooting investigation, as it was deemed non-criminal.