Grand jury indicts Kent man, a registered sex offender, on 14 felony counts
May 19—A grand jury has indicted a Kent man, a registered sex offender, on 14 felony counts in connection with allegations that he possessed child pornography. Tyler Williams, 29, is charged with five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all second-degree felonies, according to the indictment, which was filed on Thursday.www.tribuneledgernews.com