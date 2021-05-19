Grand jury indicts Kent man, a registered sex offender, on 14 felony counts

Sheriff Greg Speck reports that on May 5, 2021, Lieutenant Bobby Jones, Commander of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division appeared before the Pulaski County Grand Jury in the case of the murder of Leanna Brumley who had gone missing in May of 2019. The Pulaski County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Gerald Avalon Hendricks, age 55, of Shady Grove Road in Science Hill, KY with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence surrounding the murder of Leanna Brumley.