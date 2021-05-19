newsbreak-logo
E-Motion Engineering Builds The World's Best Cayenne Overlanding Rigs

By Bradley Brownell
FlatSixes
 8 hours ago

Overlanding is all the rage these days. So much so that even Porsche itself is getting in on the trend. Among the best of the long series of companies to capitalize on this trend, however, is E-Motion Engineering, and establishment proprietor Joey Seely. You may know Joey as the guy behind Project Nasty, a former engineer for BBI Autosport, who went out and forged his own path. While much of what the company builds these days are high-performance track cars and canyon carvers, it has kicked out a few off-road ready Cayennes as well.

