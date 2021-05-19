newsbreak-logo
Phoenix, OR

Phoenix chalk art event to raise awareness about endangered species

By Ryan Pfeil, Ashland Daily Tidings, Ore.
 21 hours ago

May 19—A Saturday event will cover sidewalks around the Phoenix Civic Center with chalk art to raise awareness of endangered species. Chalk It Up, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 22, at the Civic Center, 220 N. Main St., Phoenix, is free and open to the public, according to the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy and Pollinator Project Rogue Valley.

