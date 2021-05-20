newsbreak-logo
Following Dustup Over Honey Bears, LGBT Center Gets 'Queeroes' Mural

SFist
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mural is going up on the Octavia-facing side of the SF LGBT Center highlighting a dozen local and national queer heroes, including Harvey Milk, drag queens Juanita MORE! and Sister Roma, and drag performer turned politico Honey Mahogany. Work on the mural began Wednesday, and it's the work...

