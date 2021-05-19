newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Medford Fire-Rescue responds to same fire scene twice overnight

tribuneledgernews.com
 21 hours ago

May 19—Medford Fire-Rescue responded to a fire scene twice overnight, first to knock down a quarter-acre grass fire, the return trip to douse a tree that had ignited after the fact, according to fire officials. Firefighters first responded at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday at a homeless camp along the Bear Creek...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engines#Firefighters#Grass Fire#Water Damage#Reach Mail Tribune#Ryanpfeil#Fire Officials#Crews#Flames#North Riverside Avenue#Hoses#Tires#Heavy Damage#Gun#Foam#Investigation#Giant Piles#Wooden Pallets#Overnight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Troy, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Troy

Miami County — Firefighters were called to respond to a structure fire in Troy just before 9 a.m. Sunday. The fire broke out in a home in the 300 block of Troy Street near Virginia Avenue. Initial reports indicate the fire originated in the basement of the home. We have...
Aberdeen, SDhubcityradio.com

Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to residential structure fire

Aberdeen, SD(Press Release) – On May 5th, 2021 at 2246 hours, Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 520 N. Jackson St., Aberdeen. Early reports indicated that there was smoke and fire coming from the home. On arrival crews found heavy fire coming from single story ranch style home. The fire was quickly attacked by firefighters and was contained to the home but there was significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the structure. An adjacent home sustained minor heat damage and still habitable. There were no injuries to firefighting crews however one civilian was transported by ambulance for fire injuries sustained prior to being rescued from the home by an on scene bystander and Aberdeen Police Department Officers. Fire crews remained on scene for about 8 hours. The fire is currently under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available. There was a reported dark colored pit-bull mix dog named Lunar that was unaccounted for but was seen running from the scene by witnesses. If the dog is seen please contact the Aberdeen Police Department Animal Control.
Accidentsmyradioplace.com

Central Arizona Fire respond to garbage truck fire

Monday night, Central Arizona Fire responded to a vehicle fire on United Way in Paulden. Fire Marshal Rick Chase says upon arrival, crews found the cab of a garbage truck heavily involved in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it and prevented it from spreading further. Chase says a second truck parked close to it received some heat damage. The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Public Safetytrfradio.com

Area Fire Departments Respond to Morning Fire Call

St Hilaire Fire and Rescue was called out to a house fire 2 miles south and 1 ½ east of Hazel this morning. Firefighters received the dispatch from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch this morning at 6:48 am. St Hilaire Fire and Rescue received help from the Thief River Falls Fire Department which supplied extra water and some additional firefighters.
Public Safetywilliamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 287 calls for service in April

Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 287 calls for service in April 2021. According to a BFR social media post, this included nine fires, 169 EMS/rescue calls, nine hazardous conditions with no fire, 18 service calls, 45 good intent calls and 37 false alarms. BFR detailed three of those incidents...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Two-story attic fire doused by firefighters overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 27 Charlotte firefighters extinguished a two-story overnight fire in 10 minutes early Sunday. The Charlotte Fire Department reported the fire around 3:50 a.m on Pebblestone Drive near Village Lake Drive and East Independence Boulevard, deeming it accidental. The apartment was vacant at the time of the fire,...
Simpson County, KYFranklin Favorite

Fire-Rescue

Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 51 calls during April. Through April 30 a total of 167 calls had been received during 2021. There were no structure fires in Simpson County in April; however, F-S Fire Rescue provided mutual aid at a structure fire outside of Simpson County. There were 13 traffic...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Pet rescued in Monmouth house fire

May 17—MONMOUTH — Firefighters and paramedics rescued and revived a dog at a house fire early Sunday in Monmouth. Firefighters were called to 407 N 10th St. at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames at the house. In searching for occupants, firefighters retrieved a dog...
Lebanon, ORkptv.com

Lebanon Fire resources stretched 'extremely thin' while crews respond to 2 fires at same time

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - The Lebanon Fire District says resources were stretched extremely thin Sunday afternoon while crews responded to two simultaneous fires. The first fire was reported at about 1:54 p.m. on Sodaville Cut-Off Drive, while the second fire on Burdell Boulevard was dispatched at 2:10 p.m. Fire apparatus were sent from Sweet Home, Albany, Brownsville and Tangent to assist.
Great Falls, MTmontanarightnow.com

Great Falls Fire Rescue respond to house fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue is on the scene of a structure fire in the area of 17th Street and 1st Ave South. The public is asked to avoid the area for emergency crews to work. At this time, no injuries have been reported. We have a...
Rosalia, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Rosalia

ROSALIA, Wash. – Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Rosalia. Photos shows the build is destroyed by the blaze. KHQ crews are on scene working to gather information. Information will be updated as it is received. FOX28 Spokane©
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

3 Fires Overnight in Syracuse – One Firefighter Injured

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Fire Department was called to three structure fires in a span of two hours early Monday morning. There have been six major fires in the city since Saturday. At 12:47 A.M., crews were called to 1304 South Avenue for a fire in a vacant house....
Kennewick, WAKEPR

Fire sparks in Butcher Shop overnight

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A Kennewick Butcher shop caught fire overnight into Friday. Crews were called to the Carniceria 3 Pueblos at about 12:30 a.m., according to Kennewick Fire. Reports said smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building, on the 2400 block of W. Kennewick. When crews...
Moline, ILKWQC

Multiple agencies respond to Moline structure fire; two rescued

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were rescued and 12 people self-evacuated following an early Saturday morning fire at a condominium, according to Moline Fire Department officials. . Officials said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of 4th street around 1:16 A.M. for a report of a structure fire...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Bismarck Fire Department responds to apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire at the corner of Portland Drive and the Bismarck Expressway that started just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputy Fire Chief Brooks Martin says all apartments in the 12-unit complex have been cleared, and the fire department...