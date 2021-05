Dan + Shay's 2021 The (Arena) Tour is a go! The country duo confirmed their 2021 tour plans on Monday (May 10), and even added two new stops to the trek. Dan + Shay's arena tour will begin on Sept. 9, in Greenville, S.C., after sets at the North Dakota State Fair and Barefoot Country Music Fest in July and August, respectively. The "I Should Probably Go to Bed" singers will then traverse the country through Dec. 7 -- when they'll wrap with a show in Boston, Mass. -- playing three nights most weekends, with a brief break in mid-October.